Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous single story 3BR, 2 BA well insulated house in desirable Oakridge, with large covered patio, backing to greenbelt and golf course. Gourmet kitchen with marble counter tops, big pantry, SS appliances, Viking gas cook top, double drawer dishwasher, wine refrigerator, and convection oven with warmer and trash compactor. Laminated wood in all bedrooms & tile floors throughout. Convenient location. Pet case by case per owner approval.