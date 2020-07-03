All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 19 2019 at 5:53 AM

2725 Strother Drive

2725 Strother Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Strother Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location Location Location !! Just Two Minutes away from George Bush Highway. This is a quiet ideal location. Well maintained move-in-ready. This lovely home is situated in a quiet neighborhood with natural lighting, designer paint colors and added energy features.Master ensuite includes 2 closets and freshly tiled jetted bath-shower combo. Full size 2 car garage. The large backyard is a blank canvas for the new owner! Highly functional kitchen. Radiant barrier and digital ceiling fans to keep you cool in the summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Strother Drive have any available units?
2725 Strother Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2725 Strother Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Strother Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Strother Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Strother Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2725 Strother Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Strother Drive offers parking.
Does 2725 Strother Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Strother Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Strother Drive have a pool?
No, 2725 Strother Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Strother Drive have accessible units?
No, 2725 Strother Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Strother Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 Strother Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Strother Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 Strother Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

