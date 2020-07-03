2725 Strother Drive

Amenities

Location Location Location !! Just Two Minutes away from George Bush Highway. This is a quiet ideal location. Well maintained move-in-ready. This lovely home is situated in a quiet neighborhood with natural lighting, designer paint colors and added energy features.Master ensuite includes 2 closets and freshly tiled jetted bath-shower combo. Full size 2 car garage. The large backyard is a blank canvas for the new owner! Highly functional kitchen. Radiant barrier and digital ceiling fans to keep you cool in the summer.