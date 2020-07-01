Rent Calculator
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:38 AM
2724 Wembley Dr
2724 Wembley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2724 Wembley Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Ridgewood
Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Corner Lot Home! - Lovely corner lot with lots of trees. 3 bedroom 1.5 baths. Large backyard perfect for entertaining and grilling. Call to view today!
(RLNE4983252)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2724 Wembley Dr have any available units?
2724 Wembley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2724 Wembley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Wembley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Wembley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2724 Wembley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2724 Wembley Dr offer parking?
No, 2724 Wembley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2724 Wembley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 Wembley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Wembley Dr have a pool?
No, 2724 Wembley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Wembley Dr have accessible units?
No, 2724 Wembley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Wembley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2724 Wembley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 Wembley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2724 Wembley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
