Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

Tastefully remodeled home that is ready to move in. Nice and quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan from the kitchen to dining area and high ceiling living area. Spacious master bedroom with update. Carpet only in 2 small bedrooms. Private backyard with 8ft fence. Extremely close to grocery store, US 75, PGBT.