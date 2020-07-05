2606 Northridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lease to Own option available. Solid hardwoods and a beautiful view of the lake from the master suite are just a couple of features of this custom home. Seller is offering as is. Oversized utility room with mop sink. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Living room is a great space for entertaining with vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling picture windows. AC downstairs ten yrs old up is one yr old 16 seer Payne system. Smart belt drive garage opener less than year old.