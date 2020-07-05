All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2606 Northridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2606 Northridge Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 2:43 AM

2606 Northridge Drive

2606 Northridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2606 Northridge Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease to Own option available. Solid hardwoods and a beautiful view of the lake from the master suite are just a couple of features of this custom home. Seller is offering as is. Oversized utility room with mop sink. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Living room is a great space for entertaining with vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling picture windows. AC downstairs ten yrs old up is one yr old 16 seer Payne system. Smart belt drive garage opener less than year old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Northridge Drive have any available units?
2606 Northridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Northridge Drive have?
Some of 2606 Northridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Northridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Northridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Northridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2606 Northridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2606 Northridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Northridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2606 Northridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Northridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Northridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2606 Northridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Northridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2606 Northridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Northridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Northridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District