Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2529 Denmark Drive
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:12 PM

2529 Denmark Drive

2529 Denmark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2529 Denmark Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Awesome house in desirable Garland ISD, Dining room converted into 4th bedroom. New paint through out, new granite in kitchen, tankless water heater, recently remodeled bathrooms. New tile flooring in hallways. New fence and new fixtures. Tons of space and closet. Built in shelves in garage. Washer and Dryer hook up available. Great central location - Close to George Bush and easy access to anywhere in DFW with I30, 635 and US75.
All info and measurements deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or Tenant's agent to verify all information.

No Criminal background in 10 years; No evictions or rental debt allowed;
Background, rental history and credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Denmark Drive have any available units?
2529 Denmark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2529 Denmark Drive have?
Some of 2529 Denmark Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 Denmark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Denmark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Denmark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2529 Denmark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2529 Denmark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2529 Denmark Drive offers parking.
Does 2529 Denmark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Denmark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Denmark Drive have a pool?
No, 2529 Denmark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2529 Denmark Drive have accessible units?
No, 2529 Denmark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Denmark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529 Denmark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

