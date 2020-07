Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming house in Garlands Richland Meadows. Property will be freshly painted once tenants move out, hardwoods in living room, ceramic tiles throughout, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Recent hardware-knobs, plumbing fixtures & tiles in baths, etc. Beautiful stone fireplace, skylights, 2 car garage with work bench area, fenced back yard & more. Great floor plan at a great price.