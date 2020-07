Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Updated home with a huge living room and fireplace and a builtin bookshelf. View the covered patio with a huge tree-shaded back yard. The kitchen opens up to the breakfast area and dining room. Three large bedrooms with walk-in closets, and updated bathrooms. Rear entry 2 car garage, with carport. Garland Choice of Schools, Close to 190, Firewheel, Shopping, restaurants, entertainment and recreation