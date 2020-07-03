All apartments in Garland
244 Rio Rita Drive

244 Rio Rita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

244 Rio Rita Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Terrace-Bellaire

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, driveway parking, a one-car garage, and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near Burger King, Subway, Meshack's Bar-B-Que, Uncle Wing Chinese, Douglas Park, Huff Park and so much more. You're just two minutes from historic Downtown Garland. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Rio Rita Drive have any available units?
244 Rio Rita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Rio Rita Drive have?
Some of 244 Rio Rita Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Rio Rita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
244 Rio Rita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Rio Rita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Rio Rita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 244 Rio Rita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 244 Rio Rita Drive offers parking.
Does 244 Rio Rita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Rio Rita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Rio Rita Drive have a pool?
No, 244 Rio Rita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 244 Rio Rita Drive have accessible units?
No, 244 Rio Rita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Rio Rita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Rio Rita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

