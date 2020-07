Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage one story brick house less than 5 minutes from 635. Spacious living room and dining room, fans in bedrooms, big covered patio in backyard and nice size fenced backyard adjacent to school, tile flooring entire house except laminate flooring in kitchen and dinning area, no carpet and very clean.