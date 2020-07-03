All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2413 Sussex Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2413 Sussex Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:49 PM

2413 Sussex Drive

2413 Sussex Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2413 Sussex Drive, Garland, TX 75041
English

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Updated with new paint and new flooring. Great Open Floor plan with Large living room! Vaulted ceiling. Large Corner Lot with Large yard. Ceiling fan. Sliding door. Build in cabinets. Private driveway. Walk to schools. Fridge is included. Convenient location, easy access to highway 635, close to shopping and restaurants.
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Sussex Drive have any available units?
2413 Sussex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 Sussex Drive have?
Some of 2413 Sussex Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Sussex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Sussex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Sussex Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2413 Sussex Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2413 Sussex Drive offer parking?
No, 2413 Sussex Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2413 Sussex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Sussex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Sussex Drive have a pool?
No, 2413 Sussex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Sussex Drive have accessible units?
No, 2413 Sussex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Sussex Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 Sussex Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District