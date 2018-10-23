All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2406 Rochdale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2406 Rochdale Street
Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:45 PM

2406 Rochdale Street

2406 Rochdale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2406 Rochdale Street, Garland, TX 75040
Buckingham

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful house with lots of upgrades and LIFETIME FOUNDATION WARRANTY! GREAT location, close to President George Bush Turnpike E, walking distance to Walmart and Super Food Mart. Great floor plan with SPACIOUS living room, 2 dining areas and lots CLOSET AND BUILT-IN CABINETS. The white kitchen is designed with gorgous backsplash, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE, NATURAL STONE GRANITE. Spacious backyard with wooden deck is great for any outdoor activities. ACT FAST AND MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOUSE YOURS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Rochdale Street have any available units?
2406 Rochdale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Rochdale Street have?
Some of 2406 Rochdale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Rochdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Rochdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Rochdale Street pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Rochdale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2406 Rochdale Street offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Rochdale Street offers parking.
Does 2406 Rochdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Rochdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Rochdale Street have a pool?
No, 2406 Rochdale Street does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Rochdale Street have accessible units?
No, 2406 Rochdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Rochdale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Rochdale Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District