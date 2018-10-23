2406 Rochdale Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful house with lots of upgrades and LIFETIME FOUNDATION WARRANTY! GREAT location, close to President George Bush Turnpike E, walking distance to Walmart and Super Food Mart. Great floor plan with SPACIOUS living room, 2 dining areas and lots CLOSET AND BUILT-IN CABINETS. The white kitchen is designed with gorgous backsplash, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE, NATURAL STONE GRANITE. Spacious backyard with wooden deck is great for any outdoor activities. ACT FAST AND MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOUSE YOURS!