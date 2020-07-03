All apartments in Garland
2322 Pueblo Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2322 Pueblo Drive

2322 Pueblo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2322 Pueblo Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions* CUTE, CUTE, CUTE! Closed to Fire wheel Shopping Center. Open floor plan. Wait till you see the kitchen and living room. Ceramic tile floors and Brick fireplace adorn your living area. Stainless Steel Appliances include glass top stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Great for entertaining! Master bathroom features separate vanity area from tub. Large Backyard. Don't pass this one by!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Pueblo Drive have any available units?
2322 Pueblo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Pueblo Drive have?
Some of 2322 Pueblo Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Pueblo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Pueblo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Pueblo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 Pueblo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2322 Pueblo Drive offer parking?
No, 2322 Pueblo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Pueblo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Pueblo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Pueblo Drive have a pool?
No, 2322 Pueblo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Pueblo Drive have accessible units?
No, 2322 Pueblo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Pueblo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 Pueblo Drive has units with dishwashers.

