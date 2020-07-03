2322 Pueblo Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions* CUTE, CUTE, CUTE! Closed to Fire wheel Shopping Center. Open floor plan. Wait till you see the kitchen and living room. Ceramic tile floors and Brick fireplace adorn your living area. Stainless Steel Appliances include glass top stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Great for entertaining! Master bathroom features separate vanity area from tub. Large Backyard. Don't pass this one by!

Contact us to schedule a showing.