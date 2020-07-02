Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2202 Richbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2202 Richbrook Drive
Last updated November 29 2019 at 1:07 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2202 Richbrook Drive
2202 Richbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2202 Richbrook Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Holford
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed, 2 bath house, with a 2 car garage, and an open floorplan. Near Holford Park, North Garland Highschool, with easy access to I-635, 75, and PGBT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2202 Richbrook Drive have any available units?
2202 Richbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2202 Richbrook Drive have?
Some of 2202 Richbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2202 Richbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Richbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Richbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Richbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2202 Richbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Richbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 2202 Richbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Richbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Richbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 2202 Richbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Richbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2202 Richbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Richbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Richbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District