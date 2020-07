Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Great corner lot, Charming home! Just a few blocks from Holford Park, Close to major highways, Private Schools and Shopping. New laminate flooring (NO CARPET), well maintained. Large master bedroom with doors opening to backyard. Rear-entry two car garage. Large and open, fenced-in backyard. Large living room with brick fireplace and gas starter. Separate utility room.

Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Pictures will be uploaded later today.