Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

New Management new owner, move in specials, units have been renovated, new flooring new paint, new fixtures, lots of updates. 635 is nearby,DART is walking distance, lots of shopping. Several floor plans available, 1 bedroom 1 bath, 2 bedroom 1 bath and 2 bedroom 2 bath. ALL UTILITIES PAID