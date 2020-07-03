All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 211 Loma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
211 Loma Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:21 PM

211 Loma Drive

211 Loma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

211 Loma Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Terrace-Bellaire

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immediate Move In Garland 3/1 - Charming 3 bedroom,1 bath garage conversion available for immediate move in. Fresh interior paint through out, new carpet and flooring, new tile and tub installed. Large living area leads to the dining area with a built in book shelf. Kitchen includes electric range and fridge. Huge fenced in yard with storage closet. Full size washer dryer connections. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

All Electric. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license

(RLNE2928720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Loma Drive have any available units?
211 Loma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Loma Drive have?
Some of 211 Loma Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Loma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 Loma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Loma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Loma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 211 Loma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 211 Loma Drive offers parking.
Does 211 Loma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Loma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Loma Drive have a pool?
No, 211 Loma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 211 Loma Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 Loma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Loma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Loma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District