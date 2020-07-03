211 Loma Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immediate Move In Garland 3/1 - Charming 3 bedroom,1 bath garage conversion available for immediate move in. Fresh interior paint through out, new carpet and flooring, new tile and tub installed. Large living area leads to the dining area with a built in book shelf. Kitchen includes electric range and fridge. Huge fenced in yard with storage closet. Full size washer dryer connections. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



All Electric. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license



(RLNE2928720)