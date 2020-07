Amenities

garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy ready-to-move-in unit with 2 bedrooms upstairs sharing a bathroom, and a half bath downstairs for guests. Functional and open floor plan. Open space in kitchen and living. Home with a car garage! Conveniently located close to hwy 635 and 75 and to lots of shopping and eateries . Fridge provided for tenant use.