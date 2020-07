Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous property that was recently remodeled. Home is absolutely stunning! Some of the updates include designer neutral paint, vinyl plank through out, updated cabinets and granite counter tops, and recently installed fixtures! You do not want to miss out on this amazing property! Easy walk and great location across from schools.



All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage.