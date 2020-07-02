All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2105 Homestead PI

2105 Homestead Place · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Homestead Place, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 02/01/19 SPACIOUS 3BD HOUSE FOR RENT TO OWN - Property Id: 95814

This Garland one-story offers a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, master bathroom, backyard patio, and two-car garage. Upgraded features include new roof and fresh interior paint. You can instantly unlock and tour this home any day of the week from 6am to 9pm, no appointment needed.

FEATURES
3 beds 2 baths 1,529 sqft
Lot Size: 6,900 sqft
Heating: Forced Air
FLOORING:Carpet, Laminate, Tile
Fenced Yard, Lawn
Attached Garage,2 Spaces
Appliances Included: Dishwasher,Microwave, Range / Oven,
YEAR BUILT:1973

School district:
Garland ISD

Open Houses
1/16 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
1/17 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
1/18 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

AGENT- paul.martinez@realresidentialproperty.com

PETS NEGOTIABLE
HOUSE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE/RENT TO OWN OPTION ONLY
6 MONTH RENT LEASE TO CONSIDER RENT TO OWN

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95814
Property Id 95814

(RLNE4643128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Homestead PI have any available units?
2105 Homestead PI doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Homestead PI have?
Some of 2105 Homestead PI's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Homestead PI currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Homestead PI is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Homestead PI pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Homestead PI is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Homestead PI offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Homestead PI offers parking.
Does 2105 Homestead PI have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Homestead PI does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Homestead PI have a pool?
No, 2105 Homestead PI does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Homestead PI have accessible units?
No, 2105 Homestead PI does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Homestead PI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Homestead PI has units with dishwashers.

