2105 Homestead PI

Available 02/01/19 SPACIOUS 3BD HOUSE FOR RENT TO OWN - Property Id: 95814
This Garland one-story offers a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, master bathroom, backyard patio, and two-car garage. Upgraded features include new roof and fresh interior paint. You can instantly unlock and tour this home any day of the week from 6am to 9pm, no appointment needed.
FEATURES
3 beds 2 baths 1,529 sqft
Lot Size: 6,900 sqft
Heating: Forced Air
FLOORING:Carpet, Laminate, Tile
Fenced Yard, Lawn
Attached Garage,2 Spaces
Appliances Included: Dishwasher,Microwave, Range / Oven,
YEAR BUILT:1973
School district:
Garland ISD
Open Houses
1/16 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
1/17 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
1/18 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
AGENT- paul.martinez@realresidentialproperty.com
PETS NEGOTIABLE
HOUSE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE/RENT TO OWN OPTION ONLY
6 MONTH RENT LEASE TO CONSIDER RENT TO OWN
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95814
