2105 Homestead PI

Available 02/01/19 SPACIOUS 3BD HOUSE FOR RENT TO OWN - Property Id: 95814



This Garland one-story offers a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, master bathroom, backyard patio, and two-car garage. Upgraded features include new roof and fresh interior paint. You can instantly unlock and tour this home any day of the week from 6am to 9pm, no appointment needed.



3 beds 2 baths 1,529 sqft

Lot Size: 6,900 sqft

Heating: Forced Air

FLOORING:Carpet, Laminate, Tile

Fenced Yard, Lawn

Attached Garage,2 Spaces

Appliances Included: Dishwasher,Microwave, Range / Oven,

YEAR BUILT:1973



Garland ISD



1/16 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

1/17 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

1/18 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM



AGENT- paul.martinez@realresidentialproperty.com



PETS NEGOTIABLE

HOUSE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE/RENT TO OWN OPTION ONLY

6 MONTH RENT LEASE TO CONSIDER RENT TO OWN



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95814

(RLNE4643128)