All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2105 Diamond Oaks Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2105 Diamond Oaks Drive

2105 Diamond Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2105 Diamond Oaks Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Oakridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy the space in this custom home providing plenty of room for friends and family. Oakridge Subdivision with schools of choice. Comes with a separated bedroom suite on opposite side of the rest of the bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen with modern tile back splashes. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dogs or cats weighing no more than 50 pounds combined) with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.
LANDLORD WILL NOT ACCEPT APPLICANTS MOVE IN DATE LONGER THAN 2 WEEKS FROM AVAILABLE DATE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive have any available units?
2105 Diamond Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Diamond Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Diamond Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District