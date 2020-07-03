2105 Diamond Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy the space in this custom home providing plenty of room for friends and family. Oakridge Subdivision with schools of choice. Comes with a separated bedroom suite on opposite side of the rest of the bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen with modern tile back splashes. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dogs or cats weighing no more than 50 pounds combined) with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

LANDLORD WILL NOT ACCEPT APPLICANTS MOVE IN DATE LONGER THAN 2 WEEKS FROM AVAILABLE DATE.