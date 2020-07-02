209 Carmen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home, Recently Updated! Spacious Kitchen features custom made stained cabinets,granite c-tops, bksplash, SS sink and faucet. Open floor plan with WBF in living. Cfans, Blinds, Tile, Carpet and Vinyal Faux wood planks thru out. Large Master suite with shower. Baths updated with new tub, vanities, mirrors and hardware. Painted in and out with designer colors. Very Large yard with new chain link fence and new roof. Available Now. Come take a look, you wont be disappointed! Close to shopping, schools and dining. NON-SMOKERS ONLY! NO PETS! NO SEC 8. DO NOT APPLY if not willing to keep up with Yard!