All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 209 Carmen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
209 Carmen Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

209 Carmen Drive

209 Carmen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

209 Carmen Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Ridgewood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home, Recently Updated! Spacious Kitchen features custom made stained cabinets,granite c-tops, bksplash, SS sink and faucet. Open floor plan with WBF in living. Cfans, Blinds, Tile, Carpet and Vinyal Faux wood planks thru out. Large Master suite with shower. Baths updated with new tub, vanities, mirrors and hardware. Painted in and out with designer colors. Very Large yard with new chain link fence and new roof. Available Now. Come take a look, you wont be disappointed! Close to shopping, schools and dining. NON-SMOKERS ONLY! NO PETS! NO SEC 8. DO NOT APPLY if not willing to keep up with Yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Carmen Drive have any available units?
209 Carmen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Carmen Drive have?
Some of 209 Carmen Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Carmen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Carmen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Carmen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 209 Carmen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 209 Carmen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 209 Carmen Drive offers parking.
Does 209 Carmen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Carmen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Carmen Drive have a pool?
No, 209 Carmen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 209 Carmen Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Carmen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Carmen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Carmen Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District