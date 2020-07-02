Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2045 Delmar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2045 Delmar Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2045 Delmar Drive
2045 Delmar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2045 Delmar Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Ridgewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Come see this good looking 3 bedroom 1 bathroom open concept home with great storage in the back yard and covered back porched.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2045 Delmar Drive have any available units?
2045 Delmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2045 Delmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Delmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Delmar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2045 Delmar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2045 Delmar Drive offer parking?
No, 2045 Delmar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2045 Delmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Delmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Delmar Drive have a pool?
No, 2045 Delmar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Delmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2045 Delmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Delmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 Delmar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 Delmar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 Delmar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District