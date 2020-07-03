All apartments in Garland
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:29 PM

2018 Robin Lane

2018 Robin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Robin Lane, Garland, TX 75041
English

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully update home in sought after area in Garland. Laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops and gorgeous fixtures are just some of the features. The large fenced in backyard includes a storage building. You need to view this great property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Robin Lane have any available units?
2018 Robin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Robin Lane have?
Some of 2018 Robin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Robin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Robin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Robin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2018 Robin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2018 Robin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Robin Lane offers parking.
Does 2018 Robin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Robin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Robin Lane have a pool?
No, 2018 Robin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Robin Lane have accessible units?
No, 2018 Robin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Robin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 Robin Lane has units with dishwashers.

