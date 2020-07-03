2018 Robin Lane

Beautifully update home in sought after area in Garland. Laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops and gorgeous fixtures are just some of the features. The large fenced in backyard includes a storage building. You need to view this great property!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
