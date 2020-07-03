All apartments in Garland
2009 Matterhorn Drive

2009 Matterhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Matterhorn Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Holiday Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Single story brick home in a great location open and spacious floor plan with three bedrooms and two full baths. Large living room, high ceilings, extra large tile with wood accent inlay, window treatments, wood floors, laminate floors, no carpet, ceiling fans in all rooms, built in cabinets, walk-in closets, crown molding, 6 inch baseboards, 16 X 7 covered patio, large garage with storage & benches, large yard and drive way. Home is in a great location with easy access to the President George Bush Turnpike, and Hwy 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Matterhorn Drive have any available units?
2009 Matterhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Matterhorn Drive have?
Some of 2009 Matterhorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Matterhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Matterhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Matterhorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Matterhorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2009 Matterhorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Matterhorn Drive offers parking.
Does 2009 Matterhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Matterhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Matterhorn Drive have a pool?
No, 2009 Matterhorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Matterhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2009 Matterhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Matterhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Matterhorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

