2009 Matterhorn Drive

Single story brick home in a great location open and spacious floor plan with three bedrooms and two full baths. Large living room, high ceilings, extra large tile with wood accent inlay, window treatments, wood floors, laminate floors, no carpet, ceiling fans in all rooms, built in cabinets, walk-in closets, crown molding, 6 inch baseboards, 16 X 7 covered patio, large garage with storage & benches, large yard and drive way. Home is in a great location with easy access to the President George Bush Turnpike, and Hwy 75.