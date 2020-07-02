Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:18 AM
1 of 8
1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive
1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Golden Meadows
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Ready for immediate move-in. Property has 3 bedrooms and two baths. Great location!! Applicant to verify schools and other information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive have any available units?
1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive offer parking?
No, 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Glenbrook Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
