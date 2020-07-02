1906 Crockett St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/536830d06a ---- A great 3 bedroom home with loads of space. The vaulted ceiling and WBFP makes for a cozy family room with French Doors that lead to the covered patio. The master bedroom also has French Doors, a separate vanity area & large walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms have great closet space as well. Enjoy your home in this quiet neighborhood near dining and shopping. $20 HVAC filter program required. Central Heat & Air Disposal Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit