1842 Palo Duro

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Garland 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 2 Car Attached Garage with Opener



This home has been completely remodeled using contemporary beige themes. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with an attached 2 car garage with a new opener. Its 1,433 square feet. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Wood floors through the entire house, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The master suite has a walk in closet. A fireplace in the living area looking out into a fenced in private yard.



The monthly rent is $1,600 per month, and there's a one month security deposit required. Call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5668245)