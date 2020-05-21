1842 Palo Duro

Amenities
This home has been completely remodeled using contemporary beige themes. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with an attached 2 car garage with a new opener. Its 1,433 square feet. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Wood floors through the entire house, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The master suite has a walk in closet. A fireplace in the living area looking out into a fenced in private yard.
The monthly rent is $1,600 per month, and there's a one month security deposit required. Call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.
