Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:43 PM

1842 Palo Duro

1842 Palo Duro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1842 Palo Duro Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Garland 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 2 Car Attached Garage with Opener - Garland 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 2 Car Attached Garage with Opener

This home has been completely remodeled using contemporary beige themes. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with an attached 2 car garage with a new opener. Its 1,433 square feet. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Wood floors through the entire house, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The master suite has a walk in closet. A fireplace in the living area looking out into a fenced in private yard.

The monthly rent is $1,600 per month, and there's a one month security deposit required. Call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5668245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 Palo Duro have any available units?
1842 Palo Duro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1842 Palo Duro have?
Some of 1842 Palo Duro's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1842 Palo Duro currently offering any rent specials?
1842 Palo Duro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 Palo Duro pet-friendly?
Yes, 1842 Palo Duro is pet friendly.
Does 1842 Palo Duro offer parking?
Yes, 1842 Palo Duro offers parking.
Does 1842 Palo Duro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1842 Palo Duro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 Palo Duro have a pool?
No, 1842 Palo Duro does not have a pool.
Does 1842 Palo Duro have accessible units?
No, 1842 Palo Duro does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 Palo Duro have units with dishwashers?
No, 1842 Palo Duro does not have units with dishwashers.

