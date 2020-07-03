All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1802 Twin Court Place

1802 Twin Court Place · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Twin Court Place, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully remodeled and energy efficient home has it all. Weathered wood vinyl plank, elegance ceramic tile, modern color fresh paint throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, new light fixtures and new double pane windows throughout home. Great open floorplan with large living room and vaulted ceilings. great location central to shopping and freeways. International Leadership Of Texas located in Garland, Texas - TX. International Leadership Of Texas test scores, student-teacher ratio, parent reviews and teacher stats.
Public charter school; International Leadership of Texas -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Twin Court Place have any available units?
1802 Twin Court Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Twin Court Place have?
Some of 1802 Twin Court Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Twin Court Place currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Twin Court Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Twin Court Place pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Twin Court Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1802 Twin Court Place offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Twin Court Place offers parking.
Does 1802 Twin Court Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Twin Court Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Twin Court Place have a pool?
No, 1802 Twin Court Place does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Twin Court Place have accessible units?
No, 1802 Twin Court Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Twin Court Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Twin Court Place has units with dishwashers.

