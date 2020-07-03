1802 Twin Court Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully remodeled and energy efficient home has it all. Weathered wood vinyl plank, elegance ceramic tile, modern color fresh paint throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, new light fixtures and new double pane windows throughout home. Great open floorplan with large living room and vaulted ceilings. great location central to shopping and freeways. International Leadership Of Texas located in Garland, Texas - TX. International Leadership Of Texas test scores, student-teacher ratio, parent reviews and teacher stats.

