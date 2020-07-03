1760 W Campbell Rd

Amenities
Hello!
I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.
You've become quite the craftsman haven't you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. "What?! You're going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?" Yes. And now you've become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You've decided that when you're not being super famous and cool and stuff, you're going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.
Apartment Amenities
Spacious Gourmet Kitchens w/ Granite & Quartz Countertops
French Door Refrigerator w/ Bottom Freezer
Flat Top, Electric Range/Oven Combination
Professionally Designed Color Schemes
Elegant Double Crown Molding
Vinyl Plank Flooring
Built-In Bookcases/Desks/Entertainment Centers
36" Vanity Height Cabinets w/ Double Sinks
In-Wall, High Speed Internet/Media Cabling
Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliance Package
Two Designed Color Cabinet Packages
Side-By-Side, Frost-Free Refrigerator
Vintage Calacatta Tile Backsplash
Kitchen Islands
Ten Foot and Tray Ceilings
Spacious Floor Plans
Upgraded Cut Pile Carpets
Designer Ceramic Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bath
Garden Tubs & Standup Shower
In-Unit Washers and Dryers
USB Ports
Digital Intrusion Alarm System Offer 2G
Community Amenities
Complimentary Continental Breakfast and Coffee Bar
Fitness Center w/ Cardio & Strength
Entertainment Area w/ Grilling Stations, Outdoor Dining, & Fireplace
Multi-Media Conference Room
Carports & Detached Garages
Pet Friendly w/ Pet Park
Maintenance-Free Lifestyle
Monthly Social Gatherings
24/7 Package Concierge
Wash, Dry, and Fold Service
Elegant Clubhouse w/ Free Wi-Fi
Resort-Style Swimming Pool w/ Cabanas
Spin Classes & Aerobic Room
Resident Social Lounge
Cyber Lounge w/ Mac Computers & Wi-Fi
Convenient Car Care Center w/ Vacuum
Storage Closets Available
Walking Trail
Central Location to Shopping & Restaurants
Controlled Access Buildings
Valet Trash and Recycling