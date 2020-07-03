1760 W Campbell Rd

Amenities

I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.



You've become quite the craftsman haven't you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. "What?! You're going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?" Yes. And now you've become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You've decided that when you're not being super famous and cool and stuff, you're going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.



Apartment Amenities



Spacious Gourmet Kitchens w/ Granite & Quartz Countertops



French Door Refrigerator w/ Bottom Freezer



Flat Top, Electric Range/Oven Combination



Professionally Designed Color Schemes



Elegant Double Crown Molding



Vinyl Plank Flooring



Built-In Bookcases/Desks/Entertainment Centers



36" Vanity Height Cabinets w/ Double Sinks



In-Wall, High Speed Internet/Media Cabling



Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliance Package



Two Designed Color Cabinet Packages



Side-By-Side, Frost-Free Refrigerator



Vintage Calacatta Tile Backsplash



Kitchen Islands



Ten Foot and Tray Ceilings



Spacious Floor Plans



Upgraded Cut Pile Carpets



Designer Ceramic Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bath



Garden Tubs & Standup Shower



In-Unit Washers and Dryers



USB Ports



Digital Intrusion Alarm System Offer 2G



Community Amenities



Complimentary Continental Breakfast and Coffee Bar



Fitness Center w/ Cardio & Strength



Entertainment Area w/ Grilling Stations, Outdoor Dining, & Fireplace



Multi-Media Conference Room



Carports & Detached Garages



Pet Friendly w/ Pet Park



Maintenance-Free Lifestyle



Monthly Social Gatherings



24/7 Package Concierge



Wash, Dry, and Fold Service



Elegant Clubhouse w/ Free Wi-Fi



Resort-Style Swimming Pool w/ Cabanas



Spin Classes & Aerobic Room



Resident Social Lounge



Cyber Lounge w/ Mac Computers & Wi-Fi



Convenient Car Care Center w/ Vacuum



Storage Closets Available



Walking Trail



Central Location to Shopping & Restaurants



Controlled Access Buildings



Valet Trash and Recycling



