Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:47 PM

1760 W Campbell Rd

1760 West Campbell Road · No Longer Available
Location

1760 West Campbell Road, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
conference room
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
Apartment Amenities

  Spacious Gourmet Kitchens w/ Granite & Quartz Countertops

French Door Refrigerator w/ Bottom Freezer

Flat Top, Electric Range/Oven Combination

Professionally Designed Color Schemes

Elegant Double Crown Molding

Vinyl Plank Flooring 

Built-In Bookcases/Desks/Entertainment Centers

36" Vanity Height Cabinets w/ Double Sinks 

In-Wall, High Speed Internet/Media Cabling

Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliance Package

Two Designed Color Cabinet Packages

Side-By-Side, Frost-Free Refrigerator

Vintage Calacatta Tile Backsplash

Kitchen Islands

Ten Foot and Tray Ceilings

Spacious Floor Plans

Upgraded Cut Pile Carpets

Designer Ceramic Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bath

Garden Tubs & Standup Shower

In-Unit Washers and Dryers

USB Ports

Digital Intrusion Alarm System Offer 2G

Community Amenities

  Complimentary Continental Breakfast and Coffee Bar

Fitness Center w/ Cardio & Strength

Entertainment Area w/ Grilling Stations, Outdoor Dining, & Fireplace

Multi-Media Conference Room

Carports & Detached Garages

Pet Friendly w/ Pet Park

Maintenance-Free Lifestyle

Monthly Social Gatherings

24/7 Package Concierge

Wash, Dry, and Fold Service

Elegant Clubhouse w/ Free Wi-Fi

Resort-Style Swimming Pool w/ Cabanas

Spin Classes & Aerobic Room

Resident Social Lounge

Cyber Lounge w/ Mac Computers & Wi-Fi

Convenient Car Care Center w/ Vacuum

Storage Closets Available

Walking Trail

Central Location to Shopping & Restaurants

Controlled Access Buildings

Valet Trash and Recycling

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 W Campbell Rd have any available units?
1760 W Campbell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 W Campbell Rd have?
Some of 1760 W Campbell Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 W Campbell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1760 W Campbell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 W Campbell Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 W Campbell Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1760 W Campbell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1760 W Campbell Rd offers parking.
Does 1760 W Campbell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 W Campbell Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 W Campbell Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1760 W Campbell Rd has a pool.
Does 1760 W Campbell Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 1760 W Campbell Rd has accessible units.
Does 1760 W Campbell Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 W Campbell Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

