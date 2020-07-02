1719 Quail Run Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Close to Harmony Science Academy Garland. Within few miles from George Bush Highway and Firewheel Mall.Nice and Clean, Four Bedroom, Two and One-Half Bath, with Three Living Areas! If You are Looking for a Home With Lots of Room, This One is the One! Large Laminate Living Area with Wood Burning Fireplace. Well Appointed Kitchen with Nice Tile Floors. Large Master Bedroom Located Upstairs With Laminate Flooring. Three More Bedrooms Upstairs With Carpet Flooring. Large Landscaped Lot Make This The Perfect Property! At least 1-year contract