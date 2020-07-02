All apartments in Garland
1719 Quail Run Drive

Location

1719 Quail Run Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to Harmony Science Academy Garland. Within few miles from George Bush Highway and Firewheel Mall.Nice and Clean, Four Bedroom, Two and One-Half Bath, with Three Living Areas! If You are Looking for a Home With Lots of Room, This One is the One! Large Laminate Living Area with Wood Burning Fireplace. Well Appointed Kitchen with Nice Tile Floors. Large Master Bedroom Located Upstairs With Laminate Flooring. Three More Bedrooms Upstairs With Carpet Flooring. Large Landscaped Lot Make This The Perfect Property! At least 1-year contract

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Quail Run Drive have any available units?
1719 Quail Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 Quail Run Drive have?
Some of 1719 Quail Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Quail Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Quail Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Quail Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Quail Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1719 Quail Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Quail Run Drive offers parking.
Does 1719 Quail Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Quail Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Quail Run Drive have a pool?
No, 1719 Quail Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Quail Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 1719 Quail Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Quail Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 Quail Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

