1709 Archery Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED 3 BEDROOM,1.5 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE, LOCATED AT THE CORNER OF NORTH GARLAND RD AND BELTLINE AND CLOSE TO THE MAJOR FREEWAYS, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE , LAMINATE FLOORS IN LIVING, AND ALL BEDROOMS, CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN, DINING, HALLWAY AND BATH, CEILING FANS, MICROWAVE, UTILITY IN THE GARAGE, LARGE BACKYARD WITH PECAN TREE, RECENT WATER HEATER, HIGH EFFICIENCY CENTRAL SYSTEM, GARAGE OPENER AND MORE. WASHER DRYER IN THE GARAGE. APPLICATION FEE IS $45 PER ADULT. NO SECTION 8. LOOKING FOR OCCUPANCY ASAP. NO PETS. INCOME REQUIREMENT IS AL LEAST 3 TIMES THE RENT. LEASING AGENT TO VERIFY ALL THE ACCURACY OF ALL INFORMATION FOR TENANT.