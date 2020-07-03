All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1646 Kirkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1646 Kirkwood Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Devonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sought After Garland Schools, 3 bedroom, Jacuzzi bath tub remodeled home with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, lights, paint ceiling fans. Great Property!!! CORNER LOT LARGE YARD! Ask Agent for other Lease Homes.

How to Lease This Home ( Email to Agent Below ) 1. Complete Lease Application 2. Provide Copy of State Issued Identification or Drivers license 3. Provide Copy of Proof of Employment 4. App Fee Waived If Credit Report Provided, ( Credit report must be less then 30 days old )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 Kirkwood Drive have any available units?
1646 Kirkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1646 Kirkwood Drive have?
Some of 1646 Kirkwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 Kirkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1646 Kirkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 Kirkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1646 Kirkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1646 Kirkwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1646 Kirkwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1646 Kirkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1646 Kirkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 Kirkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1646 Kirkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1646 Kirkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1646 Kirkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 Kirkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1646 Kirkwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

