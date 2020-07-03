1646 Kirkwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Sought After Garland Schools, 3 bedroom, Jacuzzi bath tub remodeled home with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, lights, paint ceiling fans. Great Property!!! CORNER LOT LARGE YARD! Ask Agent for other Lease Homes.



How to Lease This Home ( Email to Agent Below ) 1. Complete Lease Application 2. Provide Copy of State Issued Identification or Drivers license 3. Provide Copy of Proof of Employment 4. App Fee Waived If Credit Report Provided, ( Credit report must be less then 30 days old )