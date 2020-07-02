1617 Dakota Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

A stunning renovation has given this home all of the updates you want!An open floor plan, great flow for family and entertaining. Granite counters throughout, brand new kitchen,all windows were replaced,brand new HVAC unit that will save you Lot of $,roof 1yr old,lighting, hardware, fresh paint, brand new bathrooms, flooring, it has all been done! 3bedrms, 2 FULL baths, formal dining, fireplace, oversized kitchen and a beautiful HUGE backyard that is great for a family gathering! A well-established neighborhood, easy access to I30, PGB Tollway & I635. Convenient shopping restaurants &entertainment.TAR App, $40 app fee per adult18+.