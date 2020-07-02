All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1617 Dakota Drive

1617 Dakota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Dakota Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A stunning renovation has given this home all of the updates you want!An open floor plan, great flow for family and entertaining. Granite counters throughout, brand new kitchen,all windows were replaced,brand new HVAC unit that will save you Lot of $,roof 1yr old,lighting, hardware, fresh paint, brand new bathrooms, flooring, it has all been done! 3bedrms, 2 FULL baths, formal dining, fireplace, oversized kitchen and a beautiful HUGE backyard that is great for a family gathering! A well-established neighborhood, easy access to I30, PGB Tollway & I635. Convenient shopping restaurants &entertainment.TAR App, $40 app fee per adult18+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Dakota Drive have any available units?
1617 Dakota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Dakota Drive have?
Some of 1617 Dakota Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Dakota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Dakota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Dakota Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Dakota Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1617 Dakota Drive offer parking?
No, 1617 Dakota Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1617 Dakota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Dakota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Dakota Drive have a pool?
No, 1617 Dakota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Dakota Drive have accessible units?
No, 1617 Dakota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Dakota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Dakota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

