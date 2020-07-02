All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1606 Davis Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1606 Davis Boulevard
Last updated February 26 2020 at 11:40 PM

1606 Davis Boulevard

1606 Davis Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1606 Davis Boulevard, Garland, TX 75042
Park Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED!!! Split AC unit will be added to the studio in the back. If you are looking for that move in ready home you found it! This home has been fully remodeled. New AC, New Roof, New Hot Water Heater, New Sheetrock and Installation, New Plumbing, New Electrical and now is ready for a new family. The home is conveniently located by major highways, yet nested in a peaceful neighborhood. Detached from the home is another suite that can either be rented out or for extended family. (Will finish out the outlet covers and remove the items in the room). Nice backyard that is great for the family get togethers and or for the kiddos to play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Davis Boulevard have any available units?
1606 Davis Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Davis Boulevard have?
Some of 1606 Davis Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Davis Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Davis Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Davis Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Davis Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1606 Davis Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1606 Davis Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Davis Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 Davis Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Davis Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1606 Davis Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Davis Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1606 Davis Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Davis Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Davis Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District