1606 Davis Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED!!! Split AC unit will be added to the studio in the back. If you are looking for that move in ready home you found it! This home has been fully remodeled. New AC, New Roof, New Hot Water Heater, New Sheetrock and Installation, New Plumbing, New Electrical and now is ready for a new family. The home is conveniently located by major highways, yet nested in a peaceful neighborhood. Detached from the home is another suite that can either be rented out or for extended family. (Will finish out the outlet covers and remove the items in the room). Nice backyard that is great for the family get togethers and or for the kiddos to play.