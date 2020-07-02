Amenities

1601 Hastings Drive - Fully Remodeled 3/2/2 - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage property has recently been completely updated. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary gray colored theme. The home is on a cul-de-sac lot with an extra large backyard. New kitchen granite counter tops with new stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring throughout the entire house including the bedrooms, and tile the bathrooms. Bathrooms have marble counter tops. New hot water heater and a new garage door with opener. New french doors in the living room leading to a tree covered backyard with built in grill. Fireplace in living room. The house has 1,471 square feet. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3829491)