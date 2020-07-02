All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
1601 Hastings Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1601 Hastings Drive

1601 Hastings Drive · No Longer Available
Garland
Location

1601 Hastings Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1601 Hastings Drive - Fully Remodeled 3/2/2 - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage property has recently been completely updated. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary gray colored theme. The home is on a cul-de-sac lot with an extra large backyard. New kitchen granite counter tops with new stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring throughout the entire house including the bedrooms, and tile the bathrooms. Bathrooms have marble counter tops. New hot water heater and a new garage door with opener. New french doors in the living room leading to a tree covered backyard with built in grill. Fireplace in living room. The house has 1,471 square feet. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Hastings Drive have any available units?
1601 Hastings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Hastings Drive have?
Some of 1601 Hastings Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Hastings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Hastings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Hastings Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Hastings Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Hastings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Hastings Drive offers parking.
Does 1601 Hastings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Hastings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Hastings Drive have a pool?
No, 1601 Hastings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Hastings Drive have accessible units?
No, 1601 Hastings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Hastings Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Hastings Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

