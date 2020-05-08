1540 Hilltop Dr

Amenities

This HUGE dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Garland features brand new vinyl flooring, new two-tone paint, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, a private den area, and a fenced in backyard. [SBH-A] The home is located near Walmart Neighborhood Market, Granger Recreation Center, Resistol Hats, Taco Bell, Lakewood Brewing Company and much more! Very close to Parkcrest Elementary School and Historic Downtown Garland. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



