Garland, TX
1540 Hilltop Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:28 PM

1540 Hilltop Dr

1540 Hilltop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Hilltop Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Park Groves

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
This HUGE dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Garland features brand new vinyl flooring, new two-tone paint, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, a private den area, and a fenced in backyard. [SBH-A] The home is located near Walmart Neighborhood Market, Granger Recreation Center, Resistol Hats, Taco Bell, Lakewood Brewing Company and much more! Very close to Parkcrest Elementary School and Historic Downtown Garland. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible
for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Hilltop Dr have any available units?
1540 Hilltop Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Hilltop Dr have?
Some of 1540 Hilltop Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Hilltop Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Hilltop Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Hilltop Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 Hilltop Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1540 Hilltop Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Hilltop Dr offers parking.
Does 1540 Hilltop Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Hilltop Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Hilltop Dr have a pool?
No, 1540 Hilltop Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Hilltop Dr have accessible units?
No, 1540 Hilltop Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Hilltop Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 Hilltop Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

