1533 Cranford Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wood floors throughout. Equipped with double-door fridge and electric range and dishwasher. Bay window in living area overlooking street, giving nice view. Fenced yard and storage building in back yard. Garage built in as storage area, washer/dryer connections and huge pantry. Fresh paint throughout. Painting will be finished on December 2, and after cleanup the house can be viewed after Dec. 5 Applicants are subject to a thorough background check. Stable work and rental history are required. No pit bulls or pit bull mix or other large dogs.