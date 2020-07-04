All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 4 2019 at 2:50 AM

1519 Comanche Trail

1519 Comanche Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Comanche Trail, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely home with oversized lot in well established neighborhood! Property boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom with refinished original hardwood floors and nice-sized rooms. Large back yard with mature trees - perfect for relaxing! Nearby shopping, entertainment, and dining and located in Garland ISD! This is one to see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 5-27-19

Pet Policy: No pets allowed

*REALTOR SHOWINGS APPROVED WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE. TENANT HAS CAT - DO NOT LET OUT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Comanche Trail have any available units?
1519 Comanche Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1519 Comanche Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Comanche Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Comanche Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 Comanche Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1519 Comanche Trail offer parking?
No, 1519 Comanche Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1519 Comanche Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Comanche Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Comanche Trail have a pool?
No, 1519 Comanche Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Comanche Trail have accessible units?
No, 1519 Comanche Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Comanche Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 Comanche Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 Comanche Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 Comanche Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

