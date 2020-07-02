Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1513 Hawk Court
Last updated January 9 2020 at 3:17 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1513 Hawk Court
1513 Hawk Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
1513 Hawk Court, Garland, TX 75040
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Sign lease by 01.15.2020, get $500 off one month's rent!** Cute little home near Miller and S Country Club. Cute little home a cul-du-sac. 1 car garage, appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1513 Hawk Court have any available units?
1513 Hawk Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1513 Hawk Court currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Hawk Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Hawk Court pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Hawk Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1513 Hawk Court offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Hawk Court offers parking.
Does 1513 Hawk Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Hawk Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Hawk Court have a pool?
No, 1513 Hawk Court does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Hawk Court have accessible units?
No, 1513 Hawk Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Hawk Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Hawk Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Hawk Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Hawk Court does not have units with air conditioning.
