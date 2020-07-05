1513 Alberbrook Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous new Juniper single-story offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a bonus flex room, and 2-car garage! Upgrades include beautiful hardwood flooring, 8ft doors throughout, a cozy wood burning family room fireplace, covered backyard patio, and more! The open gourmet kitchen boasts a large center island with breakfast bar, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry, and spacious nook. Private master suite features his and hers vanities, a garden tub with separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet! The owner is willing to leave furniture on the property in case you like and need it. Come look at it.