Garland, TX
1513 Alberbrook Pl
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:38 AM

1513 Alberbrook Pl

1513 Alberbrook Place · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Alberbrook Place, Garland, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous new Juniper single-story offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a bonus flex room, and 2-car garage! Upgrades include beautiful hardwood flooring, 8ft doors throughout, a cozy wood burning family room fireplace, covered backyard patio, and more! The open gourmet kitchen boasts a large center island with breakfast bar, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry, and spacious nook. Private master suite features his and hers vanities, a garden tub with separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet! The owner is willing to leave furniture on the property in case you like and need it. Come look at it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Alberbrook Pl have any available units?
1513 Alberbrook Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Alberbrook Pl have?
Some of 1513 Alberbrook Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Alberbrook Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Alberbrook Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Alberbrook Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Alberbrook Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1513 Alberbrook Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Alberbrook Pl offers parking.
Does 1513 Alberbrook Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Alberbrook Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Alberbrook Pl have a pool?
No, 1513 Alberbrook Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Alberbrook Pl have accessible units?
No, 1513 Alberbrook Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Alberbrook Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Alberbrook Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

