Four bedroom home with large living areas. Galley kitchen with plenty of natural light. NO Carpet... Split bedrooms, walk in closets. Big backyard with mature trees and privacy wood fence. Rear entry garage with extra parking space, perfect for boat or RV. Close to area schools. Check out Garland ISD for information. Application fee $45 per adult. Pets subject to land lord approval.