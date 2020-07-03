All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1505 Lynn Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1505 Lynn Dr
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:28 PM

1505 Lynn Dr

1505 Lynn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1505 Lynn Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Hiland

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home with a bonus room in Garland includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard with a large storage shed and a one-car garage. [SBH-A] The home is located near Jhonny's Mexican Cuisine, Boost Mobile, El Rancho Supermercado, Family Thrift Center, Kimberlin Academy for Excellence, Fields Rec Center and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Lynn Dr have any available units?
1505 Lynn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Lynn Dr have?
Some of 1505 Lynn Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Lynn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Lynn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Lynn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Lynn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Lynn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Lynn Dr offers parking.
Does 1505 Lynn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Lynn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Lynn Dr have a pool?
No, 1505 Lynn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Lynn Dr have accessible units?
No, 1505 Lynn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Lynn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Lynn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District