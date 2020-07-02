Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1502 Rahall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1502 Rahall Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1502 Rahall Street
1502 Rahall Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1502 Rahall Street, Garland, TX 75040
Golden Meadows
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice house with two bedrooms, two bathroom, one garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1502 Rahall Street have any available units?
1502 Rahall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1502 Rahall Street currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Rahall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Rahall Street pet-friendly?
No, 1502 Rahall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1502 Rahall Street offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Rahall Street offers parking.
Does 1502 Rahall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Rahall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Rahall Street have a pool?
No, 1502 Rahall Street does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Rahall Street have accessible units?
No, 1502 Rahall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Rahall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 Rahall Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Rahall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Rahall Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District