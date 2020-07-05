1433 Buena Vista Ave

Amenities
Beautiful 3 beds 2 bath w/ park view in Garland TX - Property Id: 231222
Absolutely beautiful home with spacious living rooms perfect for gatherings and comfortable living. Kitchen featured with granite counter tops and double ovens. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Mater bath has walk in closet, jet tub, and 2 vanity areas. Covered patio in back with beautiful view of Rosehill Park. Excellent location accessible to I-30 and George Bush Turnpike, shops, schools. Refrigerator, new washer and dryer available.
Lease Details: 1 year lease. Renewal yearly. Tenant pays all utilities. Require monthly household income at least 3 times of the rent amount to apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231222
No Pets Allowed
