1433 Buena Vista Ave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 beds 2 bath w/ park view in Garland TX - Property Id: 231222



Absolutely beautiful home with spacious living rooms perfect for gatherings and comfortable living. Kitchen featured with granite counter tops and double ovens. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Mater bath has walk in closet, jet tub, and 2 vanity areas. Covered patio in back with beautiful view of Rosehill Park. Excellent location accessible to I-30 and George Bush Turnpike, shops, schools. Refrigerator, new washer and dryer available.



Lease Details: 1 year lease. Renewal yearly. Tenant pays all utilities. Require monthly household income at least 3 times of the rent amount to apply

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231222

No Pets Allowed



