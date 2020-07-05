All apartments in Garland
1433 Buena Vista Ave

1433 Buena Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1433 Buena Vista Avenue, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 beds 2 bath w/ park view in Garland TX - Property Id: 231222

Absolutely beautiful home with spacious living rooms perfect for gatherings and comfortable living. Kitchen featured with granite counter tops and double ovens. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Mater bath has walk in closet, jet tub, and 2 vanity areas. Covered patio in back with beautiful view of Rosehill Park. Excellent location accessible to I-30 and George Bush Turnpike, shops, schools. Refrigerator, new washer and dryer available.

Lease Details: 1 year lease. Renewal yearly. Tenant pays all utilities. Require monthly household income at least 3 times of the rent amount to apply
Property Id 231222

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Buena Vista Ave have any available units?
1433 Buena Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 Buena Vista Ave have?
Some of 1433 Buena Vista Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Buena Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Buena Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Buena Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1433 Buena Vista Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1433 Buena Vista Ave offer parking?
No, 1433 Buena Vista Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1433 Buena Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 Buena Vista Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Buena Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 1433 Buena Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Buena Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 1433 Buena Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Buena Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 Buena Vista Ave has units with dishwashers.

