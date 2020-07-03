Rent Calculator
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1402 Beverly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1402 Beverly Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:43 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1402 Beverly Drive
1402 Beverly Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1402 Beverly Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Mill Creek Crossing
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
3BR, 2 Baths with large backyard. Ready to Move In.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1402 Beverly Drive have any available units?
1402 Beverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1402 Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Beverly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1402 Beverly Drive offer parking?
No, 1402 Beverly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Beverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Beverly Drive have a pool?
No, 1402 Beverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 1402 Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Beverly Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Beverly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Beverly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
