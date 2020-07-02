1350 Mill Wood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully renovated!!! A cozy single story home with 3 bedrooms; 2 baths. New ceramic plank tiles throughout the house. Kitchen upgraded with new counter top with the open concept to family room . 4 inch plantation shutters on all window. Fresh paint. Bathroom updated. Covered patio allows for shaded back yard cooking without the overbearing summer heat in Texas.