Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:57 PM

1350 Mill Wood Lane

1350 Mill Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Mill Wood Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Mill Creek Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully renovated!!! A cozy single story home with 3 bedrooms; 2 baths. New ceramic plank tiles throughout the house. Kitchen upgraded with new counter top with the open concept to family room . 4 inch plantation shutters on all window. Fresh paint. Bathroom updated. Covered patio allows for shaded back yard cooking without the overbearing summer heat in Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Mill Wood Lane have any available units?
1350 Mill Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 Mill Wood Lane have?
Some of 1350 Mill Wood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Mill Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Mill Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Mill Wood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1350 Mill Wood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1350 Mill Wood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Mill Wood Lane offers parking.
Does 1350 Mill Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Mill Wood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Mill Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 1350 Mill Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Mill Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1350 Mill Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Mill Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 Mill Wood Lane has units with dishwashers.

