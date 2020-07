Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

UPDATED 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER, FRESHLY PAINTED IN GROUND GRANITE POOL WITH 8 FT PRIVACY FENCE. NICE DRIVE UP APPEAL WITH FRESH PAINT INSIDE, RECENT CARPET, CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS AND UTILITY, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND MORE. CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS. READY TO MOVE IN. CLOSE TO FIRE WHEEL MALL AND DART GARLAND STATION. CLOSE TO MAJOR FREEWAYS.