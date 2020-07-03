This beautifully remodeled home is ready for a new tenant. Laminated wood floor and Tiles throughout. Freshly painted. Corner lot. Garage conversion could be an extra living area. A lot of trees in the front yard to give shades. This will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1330 Ontario Drive have?
Some of 1330 Ontario Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated.
