Garland, TX
1330 Ontario Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:20 AM

1330 Ontario Drive

1330 Ontario Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Ontario Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully remodeled home is ready for a new tenant. Laminated wood floor and Tiles throughout. Freshly painted. Corner lot. Garage conversion could be an extra living area. A lot of trees in the front yard to give shades. This will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

