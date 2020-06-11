All apartments in Garland
1314 Carroll Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1314 Carroll Drive

1314 Carroll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Carroll Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Axe

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Convenient access to highways. Large living area and kitchen. Updated kitchen and master shower. Beautiful backyard with mature shade trees. Pets are case by case.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Carroll Drive have any available units?
1314 Carroll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1314 Carroll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Carroll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Carroll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 Carroll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1314 Carroll Drive offer parking?
No, 1314 Carroll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1314 Carroll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Carroll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Carroll Drive have a pool?
No, 1314 Carroll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Carroll Drive have accessible units?
No, 1314 Carroll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Carroll Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Carroll Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 Carroll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 Carroll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

